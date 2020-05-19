Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA

Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA trimmed its holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 11.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,220 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,503 shares during the period. Walmart accounts for approximately 1.8% of Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 75.6% during the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 230 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 138.9% during the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 258 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 197.2% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 315 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Walmart news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.05, for a total transaction of $10,459,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,272,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,692,157.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total transaction of $5,825,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 321,205 shares of company stock valued at $39,041,990. Company insiders own 50.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on WMT. Gordon Haskett lowered Walmart from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Walmart from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.57.

Walmart stock traded down $2.71 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $124.95. 24,882,802 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,494,490. Walmart Inc has a fifty-two week low of $100.25 and a fifty-two week high of $133.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $356.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.08, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $123.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.83.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The retailer reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.06. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 2.84%. The company had revenue of $134.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.81%.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

