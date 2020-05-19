Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) Stock Position Raised by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 21.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,261,558 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,107,000 shares during the period. Walmart comprises approximately 0.8% of Swiss National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.22% of Walmart worth $711,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 8.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 281,017 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,929,000 after buying an additional 21,696 shares during the period. JDC JSC L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the first quarter worth $352,000. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.2% during the first quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 19,241 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,186,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.7% during the first quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 14,582 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 12.5% during the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,386 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,316,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262 shares in the last quarter. 30.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walmart alerts:

In other news, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 16,205 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total value of $1,853,689.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 264,445 shares in the company, valued at $30,249,863.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.41, for a total transaction of $9,979,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,466,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,582,137.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 321,205 shares of company stock worth $39,041,990 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 50.22% of the company’s stock.

WMT stock traded down $2.71 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $124.95. 24,882,802 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,494,490. Walmart Inc has a twelve month low of $100.25 and a twelve month high of $133.38. The company has a market capitalization of $356.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The retailer reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $134.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.91 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 2.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. Walmart’s payout ratio is 43.81%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WMT. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Walmart from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Bank of America raised their target price on Walmart from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Walmart from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Walmart from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.57.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.