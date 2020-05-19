WBI Investments Inc. Lowers Position in LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB)

WBI Investments Inc. decreased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) by 43.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,153 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 13,386 shares during the quarter. WBI Investments Inc.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LYB. Arden Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Capital International Sarl purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. 65.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, CEO Bhavesh V. Patel acquired 4,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $51.65 per share, for a total transaction of $240,379.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Daniel M. Coombs acquired 4,400 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $53.28 per share, with a total value of $234,432.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on LYB. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Cfra reduced their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut LyondellBasell Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.71.

Shares of LYB stock traded down $1.30 on Tuesday, reaching $58.07. 1,882,866 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,176,867. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.80. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a 52 week low of $33.71 and a 52 week high of $98.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.46 billion, a PE ratio of 7.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.53.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $7.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.60 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 36.08% and a net margin of 8.14%. The business’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries NV will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

