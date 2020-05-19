WBI Investments Inc. Sells 24,501 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

WBI Investments Inc. lessened its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 22.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,923 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 24,501 shares during the quarter. AT&T makes up approximately 0.5% of WBI Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. WBI Investments Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of T. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 0.3% during the first quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 105,362 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,071,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in AT&T during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Summit Asset Management LLC raised its position in AT&T by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 36,787 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in AT&T by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,672,737 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $894,110,000 after buying an additional 5,511,700 shares during the period. Finally, Lucia Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T by 301.0% in the 1st quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,316 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 2,489 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.65% of the company’s stock.

T has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird downgraded AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine lowered AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on AT&T from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. AT&T has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.15.

In other news, Director Geoffrey Y. Yang acquired 6,754 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.39 per share, for a total transaction of $198,500.06. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,207.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,057,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE T traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,193,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,300,895. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.70, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.52. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.08 and a 12-month high of $39.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $42.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.75 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.18%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.26%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

