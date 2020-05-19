WBI Investments Inc. Sells 3,931 Shares of Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM)

WBI Investments Inc. decreased its position in shares of Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 26.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,942 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,931 shares during the period. Humana makes up about 0.6% of WBI Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. WBI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Humana were worth $3,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HUM. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in Humana in the fourth quarter worth about $362,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 93.9% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,429 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,990,000 after buying an additional 2,629 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Humana during the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. Miles Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Humana during the 4th quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC grew its position in Humana by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.19, for a total transaction of $1,485,902.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HUM traded up $2.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $394.47. The stock had a trading volume of 754,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,443,399. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $354.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $343.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Humana Inc has a one year low of $208.25 and a one year high of $412.70. The company has a market capitalization of $52.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.91.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.84 by $0.56. Humana had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 21.02%. The company had revenue of $18.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.48 earnings per share. Humana’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Humana Inc will post 18.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Humana’s payout ratio is 13.99%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Humana from $405.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Humana from $363.00 to $433.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Humana from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Humana from $400.00 to $423.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Humana from $424.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $401.74.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

