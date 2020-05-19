Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Health Catalyst (HCAT)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Health Catalyst (NASDAQ: HCAT) recently:

5/19/2020 – Health Catalyst was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Health Catalyst Inc. is a provider of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Health Catalyst Inc. is based in Salt Lake City, Utah. “

5/15/2020 – Health Catalyst is now covered by analysts at Guggenheim. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock.

5/13/2020 – Health Catalyst had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $46.00 to $40.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

5/13/2020 – Health Catalyst had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $30.00 to $34.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/13/2020 – Health Catalyst had its price target raised by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $31.00 to $32.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/13/2020 – Health Catalyst had its price target raised by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $30.00 to $36.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/30/2020 – Health Catalyst was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $29.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Health Catalyst Inc. is a provider of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Health Catalyst Inc. is based in Salt Lake City, Utah. “

4/22/2020 – Health Catalyst had its price target lowered by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $35.00 to $30.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/20/2020 – Health Catalyst had its price target lowered by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $47.00 to $44.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/20/2020 – Health Catalyst is now covered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

4/13/2020 – Health Catalyst is now covered by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock.

4/2/2020 – Health Catalyst is now covered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

3/26/2020 – Health Catalyst had its price target lowered by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $46.00 to $35.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Health Catalyst stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 529,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 672,007. The company has a quick ratio of 5.48, a current ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Health Catalyst has a 12-month low of $17.48 and a 12-month high of $49.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.20.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.09. Health Catalyst had a positive return on equity of 30.42% and a negative net margin of 38.74%. The firm had revenue of $45.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.12 million. Health Catalyst’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Health Catalyst will post -1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Health Catalyst news, CTO Dale Sanders sold 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total transaction of $697,675.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 176,412 shares in the company, valued at $4,475,572.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Linda Llewelyn sold 17,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total value of $511,942.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,321 shares in the company, valued at $1,235,948.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 134,957 shares of company stock worth $3,623,758. 22.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norwest Venture Partners XI LP acquired a new position in shares of Health Catalyst in the fourth quarter worth $102,438,000. Norwest Venture Partners XII LP acquired a new position in Health Catalyst in the fourth quarter valued at $102,438,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Health Catalyst by 720.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,178,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,031 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Health Catalyst by 59.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,160,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,359,000 after purchasing an additional 431,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Health Catalyst by 503.2% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,111,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,064,000 after purchasing an additional 927,194 shares during the last quarter. 64.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Technology and Professional services. Its products include cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services.

