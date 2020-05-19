Weiss Korea Opportunity Fund Ltd (WKOF) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 21st

Weiss Korea Opportunity Fund Ltd (LON:WKOF) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.95 ($0.05) per share on Friday, June 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

WKOF stock remained flat at $GBX 139 ($1.83) during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,390. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 123.45 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 136.62. Weiss Korea Opportunity Fund has a 52 week low of GBX 1.27 ($0.02) and a 52 week high of GBX 162 ($2.13).

About Weiss Korea Opportunity Fund

Weiss Korea Opportunity Fund Ltd. is a closed-ended investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to provide Shareholders with an attractive return on their investment, predominantly through long-term capital appreciation. The Company intends to return to shareholders all dividends received, net of withholding tax on an annual basis.

