Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by Madison Wealth Management

Madison Wealth Management reduced its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 204,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,941 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Co comprises 2.4% of Madison Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Madison Wealth Management’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $5,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,157,509,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 227.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,840,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,067,396,000 after buying an additional 13,773,468 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 264.5% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,660,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $573,541,000 after buying an additional 7,736,141 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co in the fourth quarter valued at $181,690,000. Finally, Alleghany Corp DE bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Co during the 1st quarter valued at $80,259,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

WFC traded down $1.46 on Tuesday, reaching $23.95. 48,104,143 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,605,356. Wells Fargo & Co has a 52-week low of $22.00 and a 52-week high of $54.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $101.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.87.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.85). Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The company had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Co will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.52%. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.58%.

In other news, CEO Charles W. Scharf purchased 173,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.69 per share, with a total value of $4,963,370.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 176,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,075,720.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles H. Noski acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.53 per share, for a total transaction of $590,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 74 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,185.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Cfra upgraded Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $47.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Nomura Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.93.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

