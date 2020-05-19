Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. Has $388,000 Holdings in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,605 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Arden Trust Co lifted its position in Mastercard by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 1,637 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,110 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 747 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 98.1% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. 75.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MA shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $287.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Nomura Securities lowered their target price on shares of Mastercard from $368.00 to $334.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Mastercard from $349.00 to $332.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.46.

In other Mastercard news, Director Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $265.00 per share, with a total value of $265,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,691 shares in the company, valued at $1,508,115. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Julius Genachowski sold 2,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.79, for a total transaction of $566,116.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,070,029.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE MA traded up $10.96 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $289.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,037,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,061,286. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $261.30 and a 200 day moving average of $287.15. Mastercard Inc has a twelve month low of $199.99 and a twelve month high of $347.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $279.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.20, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.75% and a return on equity of 149.02%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. Mastercard’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Mastercard Inc will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

