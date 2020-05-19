XML Financial LLC Has $5.23 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

XML Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,147 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for 2.3% of XML Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $5,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 66,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,751,000 after buying an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 642,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $112,943,000 after buying an additional 21,957 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,800,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $3,762,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 392,283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,011,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWF traded up $3.99 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $179.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,242,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,316,206. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $163.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $170.44. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $128.23 and a 52-week high of $192.75.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

