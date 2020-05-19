Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Will Post Earnings of -$0.31 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.31) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Walt Disney’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.65) to $0.30. Walt Disney reported earnings per share of $1.35 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 123%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Walt Disney will report full year earnings of $2.09 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $4.61. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $5.15. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Walt Disney.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $18.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.49 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 6.88%. The company’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DIS. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.58.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,572,048,000. Public Investment Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at approximately $495,802,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 5,464.7% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,504,570 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $435,141,000 after purchasing an additional 4,423,621 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 16.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,471,116 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,653,710,000 after purchasing an additional 3,939,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 112.7% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 5,550,814 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $548,877,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940,933 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DIS traded down $2.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $114.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,302,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,964,318. Walt Disney has a one year low of $79.07 and a one year high of $153.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $103.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $207.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.08.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

