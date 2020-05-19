Zacks: Brokerages Expect W. R. Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA) Will Post Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Brokerages expect W. R. Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.47 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for W. R. Grace & Co’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.44 and the highest is $0.51. W. R. Grace & Co posted earnings of $1.16 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 59.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that W. R. Grace & Co will report full-year earnings of $2.79 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $3.07. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.55 to $4.52. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover W. R. Grace & Co.

W. R. Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. W. R. Grace & Co had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 68.38%. The firm had revenue of $421.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GRA shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of W. R. Grace & Co from $81.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on W. R. Grace & Co from $69.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet cut W. R. Grace & Co from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on W. R. Grace & Co from $84.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on W. R. Grace & Co from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. W. R. Grace & Co presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.00.

GRA stock remained flat at $$49.84 during trading on Friday. 319,331 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 655,391. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.35 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.62. W. R. Grace & Co has a 1-year low of $26.75 and a 1-year high of $79.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. W. R. Grace & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.40%.

In related news, VP Elizabeth C. Brown bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $51.21 per share, for a total transaction of $102,420.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,043,557.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Force Andrew Hudson La III purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.37 per share, with a total value of $231,850.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,045,705.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in W. R. Grace & Co by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,362 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC increased its stake in shares of W. R. Grace & Co by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 7,932 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of W. R. Grace & Co by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 589,613 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $41,184,000 after buying an additional 28,062 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of W. R. Grace & Co by 75.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 351,055 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $24,497,000 after buying an additional 151,511 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of W. R. Grace & Co by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,536,993 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $106,338,000 after buying an additional 11,867 shares during the period. 89.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

W. R. Grace & Co produces and sells specialty chemicals and materials worldwide. It operates through two segments, Grace Catalysts Technologies and Grace Materials Technologies. The Grace Catalysts Technologies segment offers fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) catalysts for the production of transportation fuels, such as gasoline and diesel fuels, and petrochemicals; FCC additives; and methanol-to-olefins catalysts for the conversion of methanol into petrochemical feeds, including ethylene and propylene.

