$0.65 EPS Expected for Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) will report $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Fortinet’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.60 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.66. Fortinet reported earnings per share of $0.58 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Fortinet will report full-year earnings of $2.75 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.34 to $2.90. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.69 to $3.46. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Fortinet.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.10. Fortinet had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 32.91%. The company had revenue of $576.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have commented on FTNT. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $123.00 price objective on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $100.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Fortinet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.73.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTNT traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $145.62. The stock had a trading volume of 2,168,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,996,386. Fortinet has a 1 year low of $68.87 and a 1 year high of $149.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $113.40 and its 200-day moving average is $107.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.20, a P/E/G ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.92.

In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total value of $246,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $554,412. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 26,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.05, for a total transaction of $2,845,109.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,186,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $656,061,357. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,952 shares of company stock worth $3,645,220 over the last three months. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTNT. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 260.9% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 249 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Fortinet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Fortinet during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Fortinet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in Fortinet during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.56% of the company’s stock.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of software solutions, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solutions.

