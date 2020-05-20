21,393 Shares in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) Bought by Spectrum Management Group LLC

Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 21,393 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,962,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cordasco Financial Network grew its stake in Allstate by 360.8% in the 4th quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 235 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

ALL traded up $0.61 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $97.88. 162,865 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,047,709. The company’s 50-day moving average is $97.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.04. The company has a market cap of $31.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Allstate Corp has a 12-month low of $64.13 and a 12-month high of $125.92.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.62. Allstate had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 9.38%. The business had revenue of $9.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Allstate Corp will post 11.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Allstate’s payout ratio is currently 20.71%.

ALL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Allstate from $120.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Allstate from $90.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Allstate from $135.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Raymond James upped their price target on Allstate from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Argus upped their price target on Allstate from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Allstate has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.31.

In other Allstate news, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 652,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.32, for a total value of $66,148,585.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.41, for a total value of $273,807.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 332,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,693,675.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 662,238 shares of company stock worth $67,098,664. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

