21,859 Shares in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Bought by Callan Capital LLC

Callan Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 21,859 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $859,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth $31,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth $32,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 59.5% during the fourth quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 804 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total value of $2,881,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 308,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,690,281.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Nomura upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.13.

Cisco Systems stock traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.44. 19,714,923 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,375,172. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.59. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.40 and a 12 month high of $58.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.25. The company has a market cap of $189.16 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.97.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 36.47%. The company had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

