232,700 Shares in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) Purchased by Ariose Capital Management Ltd

Ariose Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 232,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,940,000. Bank of America comprises about 2.4% of Ariose Capital Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BAC. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 208.0% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Firestone Capital Management grew its holdings in Bank of America by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 1,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. 70.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BAC shares. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Bank of America from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Bank of America from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.74.

BAC traded up $0.70 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,627,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,631,816. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Bank of America Corp has a 12 month low of $17.95 and a 12 month high of $35.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.60.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.20). Bank of America had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The business had revenue of $22.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of America Corp will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.49%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

