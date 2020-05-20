2,448 Shares in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) Acquired by Callan Capital LLC

Callan Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PG. Orser Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 2,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 20,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after buying an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 106.6% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after buying an additional 10,009 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 6,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 222.6% in the fourth quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 13,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after buying an additional 9,457 shares in the last quarter. 62.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 404,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.01, for a total transaction of $45,736,729.14. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $439,721.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 25,600 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.50, for a total value of $3,059,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 50,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,046,461. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,802,488 shares of company stock worth $1,048,532,939. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PG. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Argus upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.31.

PG traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $113.28. 6,555,357 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,323,561. The stock has a market capitalization of $280.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.11, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.37. Procter & Gamble Co has a one year low of $94.34 and a one year high of $128.09.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $17.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 7.09%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 24th were given a dividend of $0.7907 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 23rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.91%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

