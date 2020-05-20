275 Shares in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Purchased by Spectrum Management Group LLC

Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 275 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. now owns 736 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 521 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 6,217 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,675,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Redwood Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 4,135 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,444,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 225 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. 85.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ISRG. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $670.00 to $622.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. BidaskClub cut Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $365.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Cfra cut Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Intuitive Surgical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $570.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $572.50.

Shares of ISRG traded up $21.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $552.30. 54,292 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 649,801. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $360.50 and a 12-month high of $619.00. The company has a market cap of $64.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $508.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $550.01.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.15. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 30.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Curet Myriam sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $503.76, for a total transaction of $1,511,280.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,922,348.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jamie Samath sold 248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.18, for a total value of $125,532.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,879.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,748 shares of company stock valued at $5,574,313 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

