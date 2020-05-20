281 Shares in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Acquired by Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC

Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 281 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Summitry LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Bank of The West grew its holdings in Alphabet by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of The West now owns 1,404 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,632,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,040,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $272,000. Finally, Westport Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,570,000. 33.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet stock traded up $33.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1,406.72. 1,653,585 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,169,631. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.66. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1,013.54 and a fifty-two week high of $1,532.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $959.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.41, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,269.08 and its 200-day moving average is $1,329.91.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.27 by ($1.40). Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The business had revenue of $41.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $9.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,450.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Cfra boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,737.00 to $1,761.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Nomura Securities boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,560.00 to $1,680.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,625.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,580.52.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 61 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,397.68, for a total value of $85,258.48. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,299.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 82,488 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.38, for a total transaction of $5,393,065.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,813 shares of company stock worth $5,802,819 over the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

