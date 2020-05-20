3,878 Shares in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) Bought by Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC

Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 3,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KMB. Norges Bank bought a new position in Kimberly Clark during the fourth quarter worth $526,300,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Kimberly Clark during the fourth quarter worth $68,194,000. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Kimberly Clark by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,717,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,292,000 after purchasing an additional 444,767 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Kimberly Clark by 96.9% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 815,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,287,000 after purchasing an additional 401,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Kimberly Clark by 293.8% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 513,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,653,000 after purchasing an additional 383,215 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 4,679 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total value of $650,381.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,927,377. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 24,469 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.25, for a total value of $3,431,777.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,068,161.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,536 shares of company stock valued at $5,969,866 in the last quarter. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Kimberly Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $149.00 target price on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Citigroup increased their target price on Kimberly Clark from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Kimberly Clark from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 target price on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Kimberly Clark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.70.

KMB stock traded up $1.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $136.85. 1,523,314 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,128,534. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.74. Kimberly Clark Corp has a one year low of $110.66 and a one year high of $149.23. The company has a market cap of $46.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.93.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.15. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 2,686.77% and a net margin of 12.55%. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. Kimberly Clark’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.12%.

Kimberly Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

