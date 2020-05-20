3M Co (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,421,469 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 79,432 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $330,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MMM. State Street Corp lifted its position in 3M by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,314,221 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,465,075,000 after buying an additional 134,874 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of 3M by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,384,626 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,653,020,000 after acquiring an additional 282,176 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 3.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,236,316 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $851,319,000 after purchasing an additional 221,353 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in 3M in the 4th quarter valued at about $877,754,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,665,954 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $823,168,000 after buying an additional 108,982 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MMM traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $148.38. The company had a trading volume of 4,059,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,474,209. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. 3M Co has a 12-month low of $114.04 and a 12-month high of $187.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.99.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.13. 3M had a return on equity of 50.24% and a net margin of 15.37%. The business had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that 3M Co will post 7.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.62%.

In other 3M news, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 1,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.19, for a total transaction of $311,159.73. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $608,873.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 14,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.34, for a total value of $2,085,957.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,957,146. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 42,151 shares of company stock worth $6,242,033. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MMM. Gordon Haskett lowered 3M from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Bank of America increased their price target on 3M from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on 3M from $131.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of 3M from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of 3M from $172.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.85.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

