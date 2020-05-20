4,885 Shares in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Acquired by Sturgeon Ventures LLP

Sturgeon Ventures LLP bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,885 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,393,000. Costco Wholesale accounts for about 1.8% of Sturgeon Ventures LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bluefin Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,440,000. Arrow Financial Corp increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 10,631 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,125,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 16,458 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,837,000 after buying an additional 2,538 shares during the period. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,039,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $327,000. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale stock traded up $1.87 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $304.63. 3,520,289 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,380,276. The stock has a market cap of $132.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.04. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $233.05 and a 52-week high of $325.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $302.87 and its 200 day moving average is $301.79.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $39.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.26 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 23.41%. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.19%.

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,448 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total value of $443,826.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,346,125.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.83, for a total transaction of $314,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,257,791.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,448 shares of company stock valued at $2,308,656. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on COST. Nomura Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Cleveland Research raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $335.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $328.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.54.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

