6,102 Shares in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Bought by Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC

Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,102 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $951,000. Ecolab comprises approximately 1.3% of Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ECL. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in Ecolab during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 381.4% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 74.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Ecolab from $185.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Ecolab from $205.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Ecolab from $220.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Ecolab from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ecolab currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.15.

Ecolab stock traded up $1.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $202.45. The stock had a trading volume of 3,473,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,636,675. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.60 and a 12 month high of $211.24. The company has a market capitalization of $58.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.29, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $179.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $186.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.12% and a net margin of 10.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.30%.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 7,388 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.35, for a total transaction of $1,450,633.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,743,816. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 1,800 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.03, for a total value of $354,654.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,095,735.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 276,467 shares of company stock valued at $56,483,228 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

