6,378 Shares in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Purchased by Callan Capital LLC

Callan Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,378 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARP Americas LP acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $2,069,000. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the first quarter worth about $245,000. Rosenbaum Jay D. boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Rosenbaum Jay D. now owns 8,498 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 82,855 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $5,057,000 after buying an additional 15,312 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 217,981 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $13,306,000 after buying an additional 4,294 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

AMAT stock traded up $1.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.88. 9,785,547 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,841,370. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.67. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.64 and a 1-year high of $69.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.19. The company has a market cap of $49.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.38.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.02). Applied Materials had a return on equity of 37.13% and a net margin of 18.89%. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.63%.

AMAT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Applied Materials currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.35.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Recommended Story: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.