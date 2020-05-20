Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC Trims Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 198 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises about 1.3% of Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 109,109,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,104,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,724,092 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,458,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,790,219,000 after acquiring an additional 474,091 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,594,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,353,277,000 after acquiring an additional 195,427 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,985,537,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,157,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,388,209,000 after acquiring an additional 272,208 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PEP shares. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, April 17th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. BidaskClub raised shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.00.

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded down $0.47 on Wednesday, hitting $131.26. 7,171,578 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,823,613. The stock has a market cap of $181.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.43, a PEG ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $131.88 and its 200 day moving average is $134.88. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.42 and a 52-week high of $147.20.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.04. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 55.74% and a net margin of 10.62%. The company had revenue of $13.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.0225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.08%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

