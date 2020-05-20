Academy Capital Management Inc. TX Has $14.57 Million Holdings in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Academy Capital Management Inc. TX cut its position in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 433,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,769 shares during the period. Charles Schwab accounts for about 4.0% of Academy Capital Management Inc. TX’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Academy Capital Management Inc. TX’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $14,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 34.9% in the first quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 116,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,900,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.3% in the first quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 14,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 938.4% in the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 54,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,830,000 after acquiring an additional 49,182 shares during the last quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 4.5% in the first quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 95,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,206,000 after acquiring an additional 4,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 373.3% in the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 166,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,587,000 after acquiring an additional 131,077 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

SCHW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.69.

In other news, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 12,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.94, for a total value of $415,999.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Stephen T. Mclin sold 11,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total transaction of $394,630.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,297 shares in the company, valued at $259,846.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SCHW traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.68. 1,469,778 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,077,070. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $28.00 and a one year high of $51.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.13.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 33.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 26.47%.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

