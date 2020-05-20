Academy Capital Management Inc. TX Reduces Position in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY)

Academy Capital Management Inc. TX trimmed its position in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 92,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,754 shares during the period. Hershey comprises 3.4% of Academy Capital Management Inc. TX’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Academy Capital Management Inc. TX’s holdings in Hershey were worth $12,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rodgers Brothers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hershey by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 11,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,754,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Coho Partners Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Hershey by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 2,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Hershey by 3.7% in the first quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hershey by 4.6% in the first quarter. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. now owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Hershey by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. 52.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hershey alerts:

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.37, for a total transaction of $49,402.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,270,089.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.20, for a total value of $214,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 170,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,361,327.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,347 shares of company stock valued at $493,657. 29.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HSY has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on Hershey from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Hershey from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price (down previously from $143.00) on shares of Hershey in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 target price on shares of Hershey in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Edward Jones raised Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.63.

Shares of Hershey stock traded up $0.27 on Wednesday, reaching $131.18. The company had a trading volume of 81,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,294,378. The firm has a market cap of $27.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $137.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.95. Hershey Co has a 1 year low of $109.88 and a 1 year high of $162.20.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.08). Hershey had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 71.52%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. Hershey’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hershey Co will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.773 per share. This represents a $3.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 53.46%.

Hershey Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.