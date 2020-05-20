Academy Capital Management Inc. TX Takes $246,000 Position in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS)

Academy Capital Management Inc. TX purchased a new stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in Zoetis by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,883,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,631,544,000 after purchasing an additional 283,233 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its position in Zoetis by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 10,826,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,842,000 after buying an additional 293,598 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Zoetis by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,964,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,054,162,000 after buying an additional 407,291 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Zoetis by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,851,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,275,000 after buying an additional 1,392,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Zoetis by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,765,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,762,000 after buying an additional 205,267 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

In other news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 11,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.10, for a total transaction of $1,646,842.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,153,441.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.44, for a total transaction of $150,251.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,231,984.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,381 shares of company stock valued at $8,679,847 in the last three months. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ZTS stock traded down $0.74 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $133.60. The stock had a trading volume of 196,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,437,692. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $124.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.96. Zoetis Inc has a 1-year low of $90.14 and a 1-year high of $146.26. The stock has a market cap of $62.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.77.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.41% and a return on equity of 67.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Cfra upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $147.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Friday, February 28th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $146.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $148.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.00.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Featured Article: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.