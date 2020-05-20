Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by Spectrum Management Group LLC

Spectrum Management Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 40.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,982 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 10,307 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $2,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth $1,334,072,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,616,727 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $972,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181,132 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 8,478.9% in the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,009,731 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $212,671,000 after acquiring an additional 997,961 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 3,501.2% in the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,020,555 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $214,898,000 after acquiring an additional 992,216 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,146,435 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $662,546,000 after acquiring an additional 676,463 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on ACN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Accenture from $227.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $196.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Accenture to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.38.

NYSE:ACN traded up $5.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $195.35. 181,581 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,298,879. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $175.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $191.52. Accenture Plc has a 1 year low of $137.15 and a 1 year high of $216.39. The company has a market cap of $123.51 billion, a PE ratio of 25.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.05.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The information technology services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $11.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.10 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 32.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Accenture Plc will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.48%.

In related news, CEO Gianfranco Casati sold 3,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $662,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,014 shares in the company, valued at $4,682,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David Rowland sold 5,405 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $999,925.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 17,199 shares in the company, valued at $3,181,815. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,221 shares of company stock valued at $4,169,477. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

