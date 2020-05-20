Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) is Zeal Asset Management Ltd’s 2nd Largest Position

Zeal Asset Management Ltd cut its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 17.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 223,120 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 46,158 shares during the period. Alibaba Group makes up about 43.6% of Zeal Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Zeal Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $43,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the first quarter worth $29,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 110.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 158 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 111.7% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BABA shares. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $212.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.55.

Shares of BABA traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $216.79. 38,084,707 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,250,582. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $147.95 and a fifty-two week high of $231.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $552.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $200.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $203.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

