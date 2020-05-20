Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Bought by Spectrum Management Group LLC

Spectrum Management Group LLC raised its position in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 338.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,986 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,110 shares during the period. Amgen makes up 1.2% of Spectrum Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Spectrum Management Group LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $3,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Abbrea Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 8,379 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 3,585 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Investors Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. STA Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $227.94. The stock had a trading volume of 267,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,828,439. The business’s fifty day moving average is $226.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $224.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $133.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.97. Amgen, Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.68 and a twelve month high of $244.99.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $4.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.01 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 90.75% and a net margin of 32.03%. Amgen’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 43.18%.

In other Amgen news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.35, for a total transaction of $233,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,636 shares in the company, valued at $3,648,660.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.31, for a total value of $100,856.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,384,466.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AMGN shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $252.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Amgen from $267.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group increased their price objective on Amgen from $194.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Amgen from $219.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Amgen has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.65.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

