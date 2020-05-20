Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Bought by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,879,975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,389 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $168,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 29.8% during the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 10,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,429,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $128,154,000 after buying an additional 264,600 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 35,040 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,141,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co grew its stake in Analog Devices by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 165,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,805,000 after acquiring an additional 3,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoylecohen LLC grew its stake in Analog Devices by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 13,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices stock traded up $8.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $114.42. The stock had a trading volume of 586,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,343,151. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.89 billion, a PE ratio of 32.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.37. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.07 and a 12 month high of $127.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.04. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 21.06%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on Analog Devices from $115.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Analog Devices from $145.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Analog Devices from $136.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.73.

In other news, Director James Champy sold 4,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total transaction of $504,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,541,805. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 1,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.93, for a total value of $169,501.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $815,779.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,214 shares of company stock worth $932,401. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

