Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) Shares Sold by Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lowered its position in shares of Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) by 36.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,258 shares during the quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in AON were worth $5,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in AON by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of AON by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AON by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AON by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of AON by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

Get AON alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AON. Citigroup reduced their target price on AON from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on AON from $207.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AON from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $219.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. MKM Partners cut their price objective on AON from $260.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on AON from $202.00 to $197.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $207.60.

Shares of NYSE:AON traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $195.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,027,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,543,790. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.18 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $180.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $198.84. Aon PLC has a fifty-two week low of $143.93 and a fifty-two week high of $238.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

AON (NYSE:AON) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.01. AON had a return on equity of 63.91% and a net margin of 14.84%. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aon PLC will post 9.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 30th. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.19%.

In other AON news, Director Lester B. Knight purchased 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $195.00 per share, for a total transaction of $13,650,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Neller sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.50, for a total transaction of $142,875.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,939.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About AON

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions based on risk, retirement, and health to clients. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

See Also: What is a trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon PLC (NYSE:AON).

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.