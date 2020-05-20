Ariose Capital Management Ltd Acquires Shares of 4,000 Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN)

Ariose Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,953,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2,100.0% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 66 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 144.0% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 61 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 62 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 66.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Leonard S. Schleifer sold 150,922 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.22, for a total transaction of $85,907,820.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 599,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,246,820.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $466.69, for a total transaction of $46,669.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,599,813.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 196,397 shares of company stock valued at $109,206,506. Corporate insiders own 11.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on REGN shares. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, April 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $466.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $530.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $575.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $596.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $515.26.

REGN stock traded up $19.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $576.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 839,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,201,838. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52-week low of $271.37 and a 52-week high of $583.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.01, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $536.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $423.75.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $6.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.13 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 28.56% and a return on equity of 24.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 23.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

