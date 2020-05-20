Ariose Capital Management Ltd Invests $1.79 Million in Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY)

Ariose Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 346,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,785,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Coty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,625,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Coty in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Vestcor Investment Management Corp bought a new position in Coty in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in Coty in the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Coty in the 4th quarter valued at $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Coty alerts:

Shares of COTY traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $3.28. The stock had a trading volume of 21,055,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,383,992. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.18. Coty Inc has a 12-month low of $3.02 and a 12-month high of $13.81.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Coty had a negative net margin of 38.33% and a positive return on equity of 7.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Coty Inc will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Coty in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Cfra increased their price objective on Coty from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Coty from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Coty from $6.50 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Coty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Coty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.25.

Coty Profile

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Luxury, Consumer Beauty, and Professional Beauty. The Luxury segment offers prestige fragrances, and skincare and cosmetics products through various retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Balenciaga, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, philosophy, Stella McCartney, and Tiffany & Co brands.

Featured Story: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Coty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.