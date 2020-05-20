Ariose Capital Management Ltd Invests $2.88 Million in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL)

Ariose Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 18,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,884,000. Estee Lauder Companies comprises approximately 1.4% of Ariose Capital Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 71.2% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 6,737,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,391,542,000 after acquiring an additional 2,801,687 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $443,329,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 23.4% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,476,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,277,000 after buying an additional 1,419,618 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $190,286,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 79,464.0% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 648,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,930,000 after buying an additional 647,632 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Hudis Jane Hertzmark sold 12,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.15, for a total value of $2,194,464.15. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,545,745.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jane Lauder sold 35,596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.45, for a total value of $6,102,934.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,930 shares in the company, valued at $14,218,348.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,697 shares of company stock worth $9,194,338. 14.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE EL traded up $5.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $179.75. The company had a trading volume of 3,101,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,279,363. The company has a market capitalization of $62.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.77. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a 1 year low of $137.01 and a 1 year high of $220.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $166.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $188.52.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. Estee Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 43.18% and a net margin of 8.43%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

EL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Estee Lauder Companies from $179.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. DA Davidson cut their target price on Estee Lauder Companies from $195.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Estee Lauder Companies from $163.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Estee Lauder Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Estee Lauder Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.05.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

