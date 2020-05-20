Ariose Capital Management Ltd Invests $4.67 Million in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Ariose Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 71,000 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,668,000. Starbucks accounts for 2.2% of Ariose Capital Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 210.7% in the 4th quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 320 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SBUX shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Friday, April 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Stephens dropped their price target on Starbucks from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Starbucks from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup increased their price target on Starbucks from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, TheStreet cut Starbucks from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.77.

SBUX stock traded up $1.90 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.76. The stock had a trading volume of 7,784,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,523,345. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $50.02 and a twelve month high of $99.72. The firm has a market cap of $89.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.48, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.87.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The coffee company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 50.19%. The company’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 57.95%.

In other news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total transaction of $318,432.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,702,099.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total value of $140,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,504 shares of company stock worth $726,546 over the last three months. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

