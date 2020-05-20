Ariose Capital Management Ltd Invests $9.62 Million in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Ariose Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 36,490 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $9,619,000. NVIDIA makes up 4.6% of Ariose Capital Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 111.1% during the 1st quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 95 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 66.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.33, for a total transaction of $4,446,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,935 shares in the company, valued at $3,098,168.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James C. Gaither sold 15,669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.41, for a total transaction of $4,221,385.29. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,221 shares in the company, valued at $598,359.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 105,829 shares of company stock worth $27,076,502. 4.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $355.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 price objective (up previously from $270.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $300.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.66.

NVDA traded up $6.58 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $358.80. 14,571,539 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,117,581. The stock has a market cap of $220.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.33. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $132.60 and a twelve month high of $363.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $287.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $250.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 7.13 and a current ratio of 7.67.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

