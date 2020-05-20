Ariose Capital Management Ltd Takes $2.13 Million Position in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Ariose Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 55,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,127,000. Altria Group comprises about 1.0% of Ariose Capital Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 1,005.6% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 82,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 4,006 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MO traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $37.77. 10,299,010 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,811,317. Altria Group Inc has a 52 week low of $30.95 and a 52 week high of $53.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.55. The stock has a market cap of $69.74 billion, a PE ratio of -76.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. Altria Group had a positive return on equity of 84.55% and a negative net margin of 3.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Altria Group Inc will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.90%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 79.62%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MO shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on Altria Group from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine lowered Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Altria Group from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Altria Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.79.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

