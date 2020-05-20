Ariose Capital Management Ltd Takes $7.34 Million Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Ariose Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 49,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $7,343,000. SPDR Gold Shares comprises 3.5% of Ariose Capital Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GLD. FMR LLC raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 1,211.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 105,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,844,000 after acquiring an additional 97,246 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 72.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 620,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $86,228,000 after buying an additional 261,777 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 171,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,471,000 after buying an additional 19,548 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 68.2% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period.

GLD stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $164.65. 10,604,759 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,748,503. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $119.83 and a 12-month high of $164.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $159.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.26.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

