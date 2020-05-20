ASAHI GLASS/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASGLY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

ASAHI GLASS/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASGLY) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ASAHI GLASS/ADR had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 4.28%. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter.

ASGLY stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.26. 302,283 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,488. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.15. ASAHI GLASS/ADR has a 12 month low of $4.13 and a 12 month high of $7.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.80.

ASAHI GLASS/ADR Company Profile

AGC Inc manufactures and sells glass, electronics, chemicals, and ceramics worldwide. The company offers architectural glass products, including float glass, low-emissivity glass, double glazing glass for solar control/heat-insulation, safety glass, and decorative glass; and tempered and laminated automotive glass, as well as integrated glass antenna and privacy glass.

