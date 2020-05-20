Aurora Investment Trust plc (LON:ARR) Increases Dividend to GBX 4.50 Per Share

Aurora Investment Trust plc (LON:ARR) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 4.50 ($0.06) per share by the investment trust on Friday, June 26th. This represents a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. This is a boost from Aurora Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $4.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

ARR stock traded up GBX 2.40 ($0.03) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 151.70 ($2.00). The company had a trading volume of 37,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,227. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 152.97 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 199.45. The company has a market capitalization of $101.79 million and a P/E ratio of -7.47. Aurora Investment Trust has a 1 year low of GBX 1.36 ($0.02) and a 1 year high of GBX 242 ($3.18).

Aurora Investment Trust Company Profile

Aurora Investment Trust plc is an open-ended equity mutual fund launched by Mars Asset Management Limited. The fund is managed by Phoenix Asset Management Partners Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund makes its investments across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in equity securities, but with some exposure to fixed interest also.

