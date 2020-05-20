Aurora Investment Trust plc (LON:ARR) Increases Dividend to GBX 4.50 Per Share

Aurora Investment Trust plc (LON:ARR) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 4.50 ($0.06) per share by the investment trust on Friday, June 26th. This represents a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. This is a boost from Aurora Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $4.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
ARR stock traded up GBX 2.40 ($0.03) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 151.70 ($2.00). The company had a trading volume of 37,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,227. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 152.97 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 199.45. The company has a market capitalization of $101.79 million and a P/E ratio of -7.47. Aurora Investment Trust has a 1 year low of GBX 1.36 ($0.02) and a 1 year high of GBX 242 ($3.18).
Aurora Investment Trust Company Profile
See Also: Call Option
Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.