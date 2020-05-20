Bank of America Raises Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Price Target to $250.00

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) had its price objective raised by Bank of America from $238.00 to $250.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

HD has been the subject of several other research reports. Loop Capital raised Home Depot from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Home Depot from $215.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Nomura Securities increased their price objective on Home Depot from $204.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Home Depot from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $250.03.

Home Depot stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $238.15. 784,565 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,415,959. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $210.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $219.40. The company has a market cap of $263.53 billion, a PE ratio of 23.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.03. Home Depot has a fifty-two week low of $140.63 and a fifty-two week high of $248.32.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $28.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.59 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.20% and a negative return on equity of 599.49%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Home Depot will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 3rd. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.54%.

In other news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total value of $2,307,780.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,903,748.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,254,517 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,155,141,000 after acquiring an additional 3,515,402 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 21,071,595 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,934,286,000 after acquiring an additional 4,690,072 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,956,982 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,160,862,000 after acquiring an additional 191,403 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $2,558,090,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,051,038 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,876,628,000 after acquiring an additional 303,357 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

