Bank of The West Acquires 14,848 Shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Bank of The West raised its position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 295.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,873 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 14,848 shares during the quarter. Bank of The West’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 10,153 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. PBMares Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,880 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. United Bank raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,621 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 1,984 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.28% of the company’s stock.

WMT traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $125.45. 10,662,720 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,507,194. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $124.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $361.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.17, a P/E/G ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Walmart Inc has a 52 week low of $100.40 and a 52 week high of $133.38.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The retailer reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.06. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 2.84%. The firm had revenue of $134.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.81%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WMT. Cowen boosted their price objective on Walmart from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday. CSFB boosted their target price on Walmart from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Walmart in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Walmart from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.88.

In related news, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 16,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total value of $1,853,689.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 264,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,249,863.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total value of $5,825,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 321,205 shares of company stock valued at $39,041,990 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 50.22% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

