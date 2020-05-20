Bank of The West Acquires 372 Shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Bank of The West increased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,764 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Bank of The West’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $2,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Wealth Alliance acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price (down from $64.00) on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. DZ Bank upgraded The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on The Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.55.

Shares of KO stock traded up $1.35 on Wednesday, hitting $45.89. The company had a trading volume of 22,252,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,269,605. The firm has a market cap of $191.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.87. The Coca-Cola Co has a twelve month low of $36.27 and a twelve month high of $60.13.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.26% and a net margin of 26.95%. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Co will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.73%.

In other The Coca-Cola news, SVP Lisa Chang bought 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.74 per share, with a total value of $77,121.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,307.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 66,673 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total value of $3,939,040.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 467,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,614,405.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

