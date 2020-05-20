Bank of The West Acquires 4,053 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Bank of The West lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 44.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,143 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,053 shares during the period. Bank of The West’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $4,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 89.7% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 74 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 79.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on LMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $350.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Buckingham Research lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $507.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price target for the company. Alembic Global Advisors cut shares of Lockheed Martin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $489.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $469.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $440.93.

Lockheed Martin stock traded down $7.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $363.80. The stock had a trading volume of 142,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,375,899. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.98. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $266.11 and a 12-month high of $442.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $372.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $387.46.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $15.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.07 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 185.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.99 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $2.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.74%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

