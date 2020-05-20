Bank of The West Acquires 5,746 Shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Bank of The West grew its position in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 32.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,423 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,746 shares during the period. NextEra Energy makes up 0.9% of Bank of The West’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Bank of The West’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $5,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 101.4% in the 1st quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 12,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,982,000 after purchasing an additional 6,240 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 12,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,115,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Citizens & Northern Corp bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,266,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 107.2% during the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 9,643 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 4,988 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. 77.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NEE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $310.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $282.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $246.00 to $237.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.07.

In other news, CEO James L. Robo sold 70,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total transaction of $16,113,284.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director James Lawrence Camaren bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $212.40 per share, with a total value of $212,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 35,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,504,092. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 90,639 shares of company stock worth $20,863,319. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock traded up $2.29 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $232.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,461,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,014,741. The company has a market capitalization of $112.82 billion, a PE ratio of 32.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.71. NextEra Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $174.80 and a 52 week high of $283.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $234.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $242.13.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The utilities provider reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.05 EPS for the current year.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

See Also: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.