Bank of The West Boosts Holdings in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Bank of The West boosted its holdings in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 34.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,964 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,882 shares during the period. Bank of The West’s holdings in Nike were worth $1,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Nike by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,976,698 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $7,527,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489,033 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Nike by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,077,288 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,047,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302,351 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Nike by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,547,619 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,196,549,000 after purchasing an additional 584,343 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Nike by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,884,664 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,112,370,000 after purchasing an additional 775,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Nike by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,559,748 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,576,358,000 after purchasing an additional 4,159,675 shares during the last quarter. 65.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $84.63 per share, for a total transaction of $84,630.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,851 shares in the company, valued at $1,087,580.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $990,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on NKE shares. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Nike in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Nike from $119.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Nike from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Nike from $110.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Nike from $123.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nike has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.18.

NYSE:NKE traded up $1.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $92.95. 6,345,231 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,891,511. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.37. Nike Inc has a 1 year low of $60.00 and a 1 year high of $105.62. The company has a market cap of $141.57 billion, a PE ratio of 34.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.75.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.56 billion. Nike had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 51.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Nike Inc will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Nike’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.36%.

Nike Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

