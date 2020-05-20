Bank of The West Has $1.98 Million Stock Holdings in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

Bank of The West raised its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,622 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Bank of The West’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $1,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BDX. Miles Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Becton Dickinson and during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 694 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 2,242 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 57,145 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $15,542,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 25,085 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,822,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

Becton Dickinson and stock traded down $20.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $242.99. 3,977,562 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,070,853. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $251.83 and a 200 day moving average of $255.45. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 1-year low of $197.75 and a 1-year high of $286.72. The company has a market capitalization of $69.26 billion, a PE ratio of 74.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.95.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.23. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 6.10%. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 10.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 8th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.05%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BDX shares. TheStreet cut Becton Dickinson and from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Becton Dickinson and from $234.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $286.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $266.00 target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $275.79.

About Becton Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Read More: Trading on Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.