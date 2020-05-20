Bank of The West Has $2.91 Million Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Bank of The West reduced its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,143 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 361 shares during the period. Bank of The West’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BMY. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,012,211,000. TIG Advisors LLC boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9,590.9% in the 4th quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 9,348,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,139,000 after buying an additional 9,447,040 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,662,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,262,135,000 after buying an additional 5,861,939 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 132.6% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,266,084 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $402,220,000 after buying an additional 3,572,440 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,527,341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $671,013,000 after buying an additional 3,140,646 shares during the period. 76.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BMY traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $61.68. 16,544,486 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,203,467. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $138.28 billion, a PE ratio of 75.45, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.63. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 12 month low of $42.48 and a 12 month high of $68.34.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.23. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 30.06%. The firm had revenue of $10.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was up 82.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 38.38%.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP John E. Elicker sold 15,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total transaction of $964,263.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,579,212.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on BMY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Cfra boosted their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, May 15th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Societe Generale cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.38.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

